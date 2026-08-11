8 Great Events Coming Up Soon in Jewish Baltimore

August 16
4th Annual JWV 167 Military and Veterans Cookout
Come to Pikesville Armory for an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by the Jewish War Veterans. Enjoy good company, hear stories, have some great food and see Quilts of Valor present a quilt to a heroic veteran. $20. Register: eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-jwv167-veterans-cookout-tickets-1993573236215
August 18
JCS Memory Cafes
JCS Memory Cafes offer welcoming, supportive opportunities for people experiencing memory changes and their care partners to socialize, engage in activities and share refreshments in a relaxed setting. JCS offers Memory Cafes from 2 to 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Myerberg Center and on the fourth Wednesday at L’Chaim Day Program. Free. jcsbalt.org/memory-cafe
August 19
Knitting Havurah
Come to Chizuk Amuno from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for an event where attendees will knit and crochet items for babies, chemotherapy patients and homeless people in Baltimore. Everyone is welcome and yarn donations are accepted. Free. Register: chizukamuno.org/event/knitting-havurah1.html
August 20
Poolside with a Purpose
Come to Woodholme Country Club from 4 to 6 p.m. to celebrate the end of summer. Splash in the pool and participate in a service project benefiting the Baltimore Hunger Project. See familiar faces and meet new ones, too. $36 per family. Register: associated.org/event/poolside-with-a-purpose
August 25
Young Adult Sip & Create
Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, The Associated and The Studio are hosting an event for young adults to meet each other, make friends and enjoy drinks, snacks and painting. The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m. $18. Register: join.associated.org/event/yad-sip-and-create/e827203/register/new/select-tickets
August 26
Journal Club: Measuring and Managing Mental Health Responses to Police Exposure – Advances in Assessment and Clinical Application
The JCS Institute for Professional Development is providing a review and discussion of recent research that explores how cumulative police interactions and similar stressors impact mental health. The event runs from noon to 1 p.m. and will include 2024 data from the city of Baltimore. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/event/mh-responses-police-exposure
August 26
Mahjong
Come to Bolton Street Synagogue from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for some mahjong play. The game is sweeping the nation, although Jews have been playing for much longer than the game has been a trend. The synagogue typically holds a mahjong night a couple of times a month, so if you miss this one, no worries. Inquire within. boltonstreet.org/calendar
August 28
End of Summer Klei Kodesh & BBQ
From 6 to 9 p.m., check out an end of summer celebration complete with dinner, prayer and plenty of community fun. At 5:30, there will be a proneg for families with young children, followed by services at 6 and dinner at 7. Come hungry and ready to bid goodbye to summer and say hello to fall. Inquire within. Register: bethamsynagogue.shulcloud.com/event/augustkleikodesh2026