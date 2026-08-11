8 Great Events Coming Up Soon in Jewish Baltimore

August 16

4th Annual JWV 167 Military and Veterans Cookout

Come to Pikesville Armory for an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by the Jewish War Veterans. Enjoy good company, hear stories, have some great food and see Quilts of Valor present a quilt to a heroic veteran. $20. Register: eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-jwv167-veterans-cookout-tickets-1993573236215

August 18

JCS Memory Cafes

JCS Memory Cafes offer welcoming, supportive opportunities for people experiencing memory changes and their care partners to socialize, engage in activities and share refreshments in a relaxed setting. JCS offers Memory Cafes from 2 to 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Myerberg Center and on the fourth Wednesday at L’Chaim Day Program. Free. jcsbalt.org/memory-cafe

August 19

Knitting Havurah

Come to Chizuk Amuno from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for an event where attendees will knit and crochet items for babies, chemotherapy patients and homeless people in Baltimore. Everyone is welcome and yarn donations are accepted. Free. Register: chizukamuno.org/event/knitting-havurah1.html

August 20

Poolside with a Purpose

Come to Woodholme Country Club from 4 to 6 p.m. to celebrate the end of summer. Splash in the pool and participate in a service project benefiting the Baltimore Hunger Project. See familiar faces and meet new ones, too. $36 per family. Register: associated.org/event/poolside-with-a-purpose

August 25

Young Adult Sip & Create

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, The Associated and The Studio are hosting an event for young adults to meet each other, make friends and enjoy drinks, snacks and painting. The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m. $18. Register: join.associated.org/event/yad-sip-and-create/e827203/register/new/select-tickets

August 26

Journal Club: Measuring and Managing Mental Health Responses to Police Exposure – Advances in Assessment and Clinical Application

The JCS Institute for Professional Development is providing a review and discussion of recent research that explores how cumulative police interactions and similar stressors impact mental health. The event runs from noon to 1 p.m. and will include 2024 data from the city of Baltimore. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/event/mh-responses-police-exposure

August 26

Mahjong

Come to Bolton Street Synagogue from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for some mahjong play. The game is sweeping the nation, although Jews have been playing for much longer than the game has been a trend. The synagogue typically holds a mahjong night a couple of times a month, so if you miss this one, no worries. Inquire within. boltonstreet.org/calendar

August 28

End of Summer Klei Kodesh & BBQ

From 6 to 9 p.m., check out an end of summer celebration complete with dinner, prayer and plenty of community fun. At 5:30, there will be a proneg for families with young children, followed by services at 6 and dinner at 7. Come hungry and ready to bid goodbye to summer and say hello to fall. Inquire within. Register: bethamsynagogue.shulcloud.com/event/augustkleikodesh2026