8 Great Events Coming Up Soon in Jewish Baltimore

February 22

YAD Ben-Gurion Society Visit to The Aquarium

Donate to the Ben-Gurion Society in order to gain admission to this event, a private, family-friendly visit to one of the nation’s most beloved aquariums. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Price: $15 to $25. Register: tinyurl.com/3s42vsmu.

February 22

House of Mourning: A Journey of Poetry, Grief and Healing

Poet, rabbi and hospice chaplain Benjamin Shalva is hosting a workshop that will explore poetry as a method of healing and transformation from 3 to 5 p.m. The Baltimore resident comes to Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh with work that will be meaningful to those suffering from grief, exploring their creativity or seeking deeper meaning in their lives. Price: $24 to $36. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/house-of-mourning.

February 24

JDAIM Mitzvah Mutts

Check out a fun and wonderful event that brings together Jews and dogs. What could be better than that? Participants will get to interact with dogs and each other from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Price: Free. Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/cs83qZsyUdVxFqk1gBLMeQ.

February 24

Silent Book Club

Join the team at Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh for a silent book club from 6 to 8 p.m., in which those in attendance will share with each other what they are reading, read silently, and then rejoin to discuss what they covered. Bring a book and a dish of food! Price: Free to $18. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/silent-book-club.

February 26

Jewish Educators Mental Wellness Summit

Held at Pearlstone in Reisterstown, this event sponsored by the Jewish Educational Services will help teachers, principals, counselors and others in youth education and support learn from and lean on each other. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Price: Free. Register: jesbaltimore.org/events/jewish-education-mental-wellness-summit-2.

February 26

Towson Hillel Jewish Community Night at the Men’s Basketball Game

Towson University and the Towson Hillel are hosting a night of fun and spirit in which Jewish hoops fans can come together and support the Tigers. There will be an auction, community partners present and more. The fun starts at 6 p.m. Price: $17.60. Register: towsonhillel.org/events/jewish-community-night.

February 28

Jewish Connection Network’s Purim Bash

Jewish Connection Network is hosting a Purim party from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. More info is set to come, so check out the JCN network to make sure you stay up to date! Price: Free. Register: thejewishnetwork.org.

March 3

Early Days of Israel: The Young Country Through the Arts

The Network, The Myerberg Center and the Associated’s Senior Community Shlicha are coming together for a three-part series that will address Israeli culture in the earliest days of the state. The first edition of the series is on March 3 from 10 to 11 a.m., and you won’t want to miss it! Price: Free. Register: Call The Myerberg Center at 410-358-6856.