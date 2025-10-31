8 Great Events for Baltimore Jews Coming Up

November 8 – November 22

November 8

Nefesh Mountain in Concert

From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., join Third Space at Shaarai Tfiloh for a wonderful night of bluegrass in the sanctuary with acclaimed band Nefesh Mountain. The New York-based band will be playing songs to promote their new album, Beacons, which came out earlier this year.

Price: $20 to $40

Register: https://www.thirdspacest.org/event/nefesh-mountain/

November 9

Veterans Day Breakfast Featuring Speaker Robert Weiss

Beth Israel Congregation is holding their annual Brotherhood Veterans Day Breakfast. The food will be served at 9:30 a.m. before the talk with Robert Weiss, who will share his father’s story of escape from Nazi Germany at 10 a.m.

Price: $5 to $10

Register: https://www.bethisrael-om.org/event/2025VeteransDayBreakfast

November 10

Journey of the Soul

From 7 to 8:30 p.m., Yael Davidowitz will discuss the Jewish perspective on life, death, burial and the afterlife. Come to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel–Baltimore North Pikesville for answers on some of life’s most pressing questions, or just good company and conversation.

Price: $18

Register: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/etzchaimcenter/event/journeyofthesoul/

November 11

Myerberg Veterans Day Celebration

The Edward A. Myerberg Center in Baltimore will host an annual Veterans Day celebration from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be light kosher snacks accompanying demonstrations by Voices of Vets. Color presentation by the Franklin High School Color Guard and more.

Price: Free

Register: https://www.myerberg.org/vets2023-2/

November 12

VOICES: Rooted in Resilience

This is Chana’s 7th annual VOICES fundraising event. Running from 6 to 8 p.m., it will feature Dr. Naomi Baum, renowned psychologist and author of Isresilience: What Israelis Can Teach the World. She will discuss insights and practical ways for individuals and communities work together in the face of adversity.

Price: $72 for under 30, $180 for 30 and up

Register: https://chanabaltimore.org/events/voices-rooted-in-resilience/

November 13

JWGF Presents: Rights Under Fire: The Strength of Women’s Advocacy in Israel

Tal Hochman of the Israel Women’s Network will discuss the current state of women’s issues in Israel at the Associated’s headquarters Baltimore starting at 10:30 a.m.

Price: Free.

Register: https://payments.associated.org/jwgf-the-state-of-womens-rights-in-israel?_gl=1*18eskfk*_gcl_au*MTM4Mjk2NjA5MC4xNzU5OTMxMTIw*_ga*MjU4MTk0ODEwLjE3NTk5MzExMjA.*_ga_KDW81YFPJN*czE3NjE3NjMwMDckbzE1JGcxJHQxNzYxNzYzMTExJGo2MCRsMCRoMA.

November 13

Network Book Club with The Jewish Library of Baltimore

From 1 to 2 p.m., the Jewish Library of Baltimore and the Jewish Connection Network will host an edition of their networking book club at the Jewish Library of Baltimore. Come meet new friends, enjoy snacks and drinks and discuss literature and each other’s lives all in a friendly setting.

Price: $10

Register: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/wPxddqMtSvkn3VgYVl316w

November 18

JCS Memory Cafes

From 2 to 3 p.m., the JCS Memory Cafés will hold their monthly event, held the third Tuesday of each month, at The Edward A. Myerberg Center. The event is a supportive environment for those who are suffering from memory issues, or have a loved one suffering from them.

Price: Free

Register: https://jcsbalt.org/memory-cafe/