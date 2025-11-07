8 Great Events for Jews in Baltimore Coming Up

November 16

Pop Culture Torah: A Three-Part Learning Series with Rabbi Jessy Dressin

Third Space at Shaarai Tfiloh is hosting an event from 10:30 a.m. to noon with Rabbi Jessy Dressin. Join Rabbi Dressin for a set of song lyrics, poems or other contemporary content as the group explores methods of inquiry, learning and questioning. No prior experience in anything is necessary!

Price: Free

Register: thirdspacest.org/event/pop-culture-torah/

November 16

Congregational Tailgate

Beth Israel Congregation is hosting a day of football, food, and community from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Come watch the Ravens with your own chairs, enjoy BBQ items for purchase as well as free chips and sodas for everyone.

Price: Free

Register: bethisrael-om.org/event/2025CongregationalTailgate

November 17

Care Partner Conversations: When Your Loved One Has Dementia

Jewish Community Services is offering a heartfelt event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that will discuss what to do and how to cope when your loved one is suffering from dementia. Find strength in the group, and in yourself.

Price: Free

Register: jcsbalt.org/dementia-support/

November 17

In Her Voice: A Woman’s Kaddish

The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting a night of reflection, conversation and storytelling from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Come learn from Sarah Birnbach, an author whose memoir “A Daughter’s Kaddish” tells the story of her year of saying Kaddish for her father.

Price: Free

Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/mfiC2gkS1e-WbmsPXcQMVw

November 17

“Celebrating Jews in the Arts”, Would the Marx Brothers Get a Movie Deal Today? Critical Reflections on American Jewish Comedy in the 21st Century

The final session of a three-part series will discuss the Marx Brothers and their work, exploring humor as social critique and cultural celebration. The show runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Price: $10 – $20

Register: bethisrael-om.org/event/LLCLectureSeries

November 20

Israel Bonds Maryland Women’s Division – 2025 Rina L. Janet Fashion Event

This fun and fashionable event runs from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Keep your eyes peeled for more details on this night, put together by Israel Bonds Maryland Women’s Division.

Price: Free

Register: israelbonds.com

November 23

Jewish Book Club

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., join Third Space at Shaarai Tfiloh for a morning of Jewish life, history, and culture through literature. The group will read, discuss and recommend books to each other. There will be light snacks and great company.

Price: Free to $18

Register: thirdspacest.org/event/jewish-book-club/

November 27

Grieving Together After the Loss of A Spouse or Partner

Come together with a group of those affected by the experience of losing a beloved partner at Sol Levinson & Bros. From 5 to 6:30 p.m., the group will find strength in each other. Contact Donna Kane at [email protected] or 410-843-7394 to register.

Price: Free

Register: jcsbalt.org/grief-spouse-partner/