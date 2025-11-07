8 Great Events for Jews in Baltimore Coming Up

November 16
Pop Culture Torah: A Three-Part Learning Series with Rabbi Jessy Dressin
Third Space at Shaarai Tfiloh is hosting an event from 10:30 a.m. to noon with Rabbi Jessy Dressin. Join Rabbi Dressin for a set of song lyrics, poems or other contemporary content as the group explores methods of inquiry, learning and questioning. No prior experience in anything is necessary!
Price: Free
Register: thirdspacest.org/event/pop-culture-torah/
November 16
Congregational Tailgate
Beth Israel Congregation is hosting a day of football, food, and community from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Come watch the Ravens with your own chairs, enjoy BBQ items for purchase as well as free chips and sodas for everyone.
Price: Free
Register: bethisrael-om.org/event/2025CongregationalTailgate
November 17
Care Partner Conversations: When Your Loved One Has Dementia
Jewish Community Services is offering a heartfelt event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that will discuss what to do and how to cope when your loved one is suffering from dementia. Find strength in the group, and in yourself.
Price: Free
Register: jcsbalt.org/dementia-support/
November 17
In Her Voice: A Woman’s Kaddish
The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting a night of reflection, conversation and storytelling from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Come learn from Sarah Birnbach, an author whose memoir “A Daughter’s Kaddish” tells the story of her year of saying Kaddish for her father.
Price: Free
Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/mfiC2gkS1e-WbmsPXcQMVw
November 17
“Celebrating Jews in the Arts”, Would the Marx Brothers Get a Movie Deal Today? Critical Reflections on American Jewish Comedy in the 21st Century
The final session of a three-part series will discuss the Marx Brothers and their work, exploring humor as social critique and cultural celebration. The show runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Price: $10 – $20
Register: bethisrael-om.org/event/LLCLectureSeries
November 20
Israel Bonds Maryland Women’s Division – 2025 Rina L. Janet Fashion Event
This fun and fashionable event runs from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Keep your eyes peeled for more details on this night, put together by Israel Bonds Maryland Women’s Division.
Price: Free
Register: israelbonds.com
November 23
Jewish Book Club
From 10 to 11:30 a.m., join Third Space at Shaarai Tfiloh for a morning of Jewish life, history, and culture through literature. The group will read, discuss and recommend books to each other. There will be light snacks and great company.
Price: Free to $18
Register: thirdspacest.org/event/jewish-book-club/
November 27
Grieving Together After the Loss of A Spouse or Partner
Come together with a group of those affected by the experience of losing a beloved partner at Sol Levinson & Bros. From 5 to 6:30 p.m., the group will find strength in each other. Contact Donna Kane at [email protected] or 410-843-7394 to register.
Price: Free
Register: jcsbalt.org/grief-spouse-partner/