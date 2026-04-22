8 Great Events in Baltimore

April 25 to May 9

April 26

Earth Day Plant & Play

PJ Library and Krieger Schechter Day School are hosting an event with Lindsay Gaister Montague, Senior Director of Family Experiences, and Judy Mont, Earth Art Teacher at Goldsmith Early Childhood Center where you can celebrate Earth Day with a light breakfast, story time and art. The event runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Free. Register: thejewishnetwork.org/event/earth-day-plant-play/

April 26

Generations of Courage: From Refuseniks to Today’s Campus Struggle

Come to learn about the history of the Refuseniks, Soviet Jews denied the right to emigrate to Israel, and how their story relates to Jewish college students today. Author Izabella Tabarovsky will discuss her book on the topic, while a Refusenik and recent college graduate who lives these histories will speak to their experiences. The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Register: baltjc.org/event/generations-of-courage/

April 26

Mitzvahs and Mimosas: Celebrating Women and Philanthropy

Come to Woodholme Country Club for a celebration of the women of the Lion of Judah and Pomegranate Societies. Starting at 10:30 a.m., you can meet some new friends and enjoy some great mimosas, all for a good cause. $54. Register: tinyurl.com/yc859jds

April 26

ONDERDUIKER: Hiding in Plain Sight at Amsterdam’s ARTIS Zoo during WWII

Goucher College’s Rosenberg Gallery is hosting an event that will feature an artist talk with Baltimore photographer Phyllis Arbesman Berger from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Her new exhibit, “Onderduiker,” details the harrowing story of Jews, resistance fighters and young men who escaped forced labor thanks to the staff at ARTIS Amsterdam Royal Zoo. Free. Register: phyllisbergerphotography.com/projects

April 28

Shinshinim Story Hour

Shishinim, Israeli high school grads who serve as cultural ambassadors, will take to the Jewish Library of Baltimore from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. for a fun, engaging time with stories for children and their families. The event caters to both Hebrew and English speakers of elementary school age! Free. Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/fO1zLX8Hw7eiUQ_7vhhrGw

April 30

Network Book Club with The Jewish Library of Baltimore

Like reading? How about meeting other professionals? The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting an event for those who enjoy both from 1 to 2 p.m., with fun book discussion centering around “The Trade Off” by Samantha Greene Woodruff. $10. Register: https://tinyurl.com/yc5uf8dh

May 3

Shoresh’s 22nd Annual BBQ

Shoresh is hosting its 22nd annual Barbecue Banquet Bash on Sunday, with family-friendly outdoor activities like a petting zoo, mechanical bull, moon bounces and more. There will be plenty of fun and great food, as well as professional athletes in attendance! The event runs from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Email [email protected] for pricing info. Register: shoresh.com

May 4

Lag Baomer Celebration with the Baltimore Shinshinim

The Baltimore Shinshinim will host a fun outdoor celebration of Lag Baomer from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m, complete with a bonfire and games. The cost of admission is $7 for an individual or $22 for a whole family. $7 to $22. Register: jesbaltimore.org/events/shinshinim-community-lag-bomer-celebration/