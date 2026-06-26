8 Great Events in Jewish Baltimore

June 27

Visioning Peace in Israel Palestine Circle Kiddush Table

Beth Am hosts an event on the third Saturday of each month that gives attendees the chance to talk about Israel and Palestine, Zionism, the role of Israel in the world and more. From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., you can chat and enjoy a Kiddush lunch after. Inquire with the synagogue. Register: calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/customday/2026/6/27?ctz=America/New_York

June 28

Baltimore Jewish Film Festival: 31 Candles

The Baltimore Jewish Film Festival is showing a screening of “31 Candles,” a tale of a Jewish film director who makes Christmas movies in New York City. When he decides to have his Bar Mitzvah at the age of 31, complications arise as he navigates life and its challenges. $22. Register: tinyurl.com/2v45xejj

June 30

Community Helper Story Time with Dentist Michael Rosen

The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting an event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. featuring Michael Rosen, DDS. Rosen will read some dentist-themed stories and talk to kids about the importance of keeping your teeth clean! The event is for preschool to elementary school children. Free. Register: tinyurl.com/yc7vs4xb

June 30

The Associated’s Double Play

The Associated is bringing together members of their Lion of Judah and Solomon Societies donor communities for a fun game day with the Orioles. Starting at 4:45 p.m., the event will have a pre-game conversation and dinner at The Warehouse as well as a view of the Orioles game from a party suite. If you’re a donor and member of either group, reach out and make sure to go! $36. Register: tinyurl.com/mrubjapv

July 4

Tot Shabbat

Tot Shabbat is the perfect mix of fun and Judaism for little ones who may not have the best attention spans. Come to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation at 11 a.m. for a great event, where you can meet new friends and have your child enjoy some prayer, play time, challah, grape juice, and a snack. Free. Register: baltimorehebrew.org/calendar

July 6

When Your Loved One Has Dementia

Jewish Community Services is offering a supportive group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that provides support and more for those who care for a loved one with dementia. The group is facilitated by JCS Care Manager Sean Latta, MS. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/dementia-support/

July 7

July Mitzvah Mutts

Check out a fun and wonderful event that brings together Jews and dogs. What could be better than that? Participants will get to interact with dogs and each other from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Free. Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/TqJcxLBxNCZf3vFi3Ook6w

July 9

Books and Bites: Hidden in Plain Sight — Erika Robuck on The Invisible Woman

The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting a program with national bestselling author Erika Robuck, who will discuss her novel “The Invisible Woman” and the true story that it is built on. The event runs from noon to 1 p.m., and attendees are welcome to bring your own lunch! Books will be available for purchase. Free. Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/qA8M52um6ygXn8T9WrJRxw