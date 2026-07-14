8 Great Events in Jewish Baltimore

July 19

Rosh Chodesh Av Women’s Event — Ashkenazic Jewish Genealogy 101

Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Hebrew Congregation is hosting an event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for a discussion of Ashkenazic Jewish genealogy. You’ll learn about history, resources and more. The event is presented by acclaimed genealogist Lara Diamond. Inquire with the synagogue. Register: tinyurl.com/mt7r9rej

July 21

Community Helper Story Time With Teacher Lyn Traub

The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting a story time session with Morah Lyn Traub, a preschool teacher at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School. Traub will get to partake in story time, a sing-along and movement activities from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Free. Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/N4rWjqfhhjGie7RVvW6rlw

July 22

Tisha B’Av at Beth El Congregation of Baltimore

Beth El Congregation is hosting an event for Tisha B’Av, the solemn day on which Jews remember the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem, other tragedies in Jewish history and infighting within the Jewish community. There will be a movie screening, meal, service and a morning service the next day. $18. Register: bethelbalto.shulcloud.com/event/Tisha-Bav-2026

July 28

Community Helper Story Time with Veterinarian Heather Schwedt

Animal lovers welcome! Dr. Heather Schwedt, a local vet, will lead a read-aloud story time and kid-friendly conversation, perfect for preschool and elementary-age children. Make sure to register in advance! The event runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Free. Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/IaiH2khkldp7MMeu_ki_cA

July 28

Baltimore Jewish Film Festival: The Blond Boy from the Casbah

The Gordon Center for Performing Arts is hosting a wonderful film about Antoine, who travels to his birthplace of Algiers, Algeria, with his young son to present his new film that covers his childhood in the mid-1900s during the country’s civil war. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. $22. Register: tinyurl.com/2hhc5mpx

July 29

An Introduction to Emotional Freedom Technique for Clinical Practice

This is a training session through the JCS Institute for Professional Development that will provide an overview of Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT/Tapping) and its application in clinical social work practice from noon to 2 p.m. Free. Register: tinyurl.com/p7mzcypy

July 29

Aloha Ahava

Beth El Congregation is celebrating Tu B’Av with a wonderfully whimsical Hawaiian-themed party under the stars. From 7:30 to 10 p.m., attendees can hang out with each other in their best summery island clothes and celebrate the Jewish holiday of love. $18. Register: bethelbalto.shulcloud.com/event/aloha-ahava

July 31

Kappa Guild Shabbat To Go Fundraiser

Kappa Guild is offering you the chance to order and pick up a fully prepared Shabbat dinner by Shula, complete with an entree, matzo ball soup, kugel, other sides and dessert, on July 31. Orders must be in by July 24. Pickup is at Beth Tfiloh Congregation on the final day of July, with proceeds going to Kappa Guild’s work to help children in need. $36. Register: Contact Sheila Mentz at 410-484-8215 or morahsheila@aol.com