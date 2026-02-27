8 Great Events in Jewish Baltimore Coming Up Soon

March 7 to March 21

March 8

The Cure For Hate

The Baltimore Jewish Council is hosting a screening of the film “The Cure for Hate,” followed by a conversation with the film’s director, Peter Hutchison, and subject, Tony McAleer. McAleer is a former neo-Nazi whose story of redemption is chronicled in the film. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Free. Register: baltjc.org/event/the-cure-for-hate/

March 11

Yoga In The Sanctuary

Gabrielle is hosting a yoga class at Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh that will mix vinyasa, forest, yin and chair yogas. It will be accessible to all body types, abilities and ages, and run 10 to 11 a.m.! $10 to $18. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/yoga-march/

March 11

Inheritance Theater Project: The Baltimore Place Project — PlayLab

Baltimore Center Stage, Oh to Dream and Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh have partnered to bring Inheritance Theater Project, a nonprofit that builds relationships through creativity on the stage, to Baltimore. PlayLab is a workshop that discusses ideas around creating art together. The fun starts at 5 and ends at 9 p.m. Free. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/itp-playlab/

March 16

Who? Where? When? Russian-Speaking Trivia Night

Come to the Edward A. Myerberg Center for the 8th annual Russian-Speaking Trivia Night! From 6 to 9 p.m., those who speak Russian will gather and celebrate their language together with a fun night of questions and competition. If you’re interested in volunteering at the event, contact the organizers. $4 to $180. Register: thejewishnetwork.org/event/rsj-trivia-night/

March 17

Midday Movie and Lunch: Halisa

The Gordon Center for Performing Arts is hosting a fun event for those who have time on a Tuesday. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the movie “Halisa” is about a nurse who works in an impoverished neighborhood and wants to raise a child. She forms a bond with a young mother, which sets the story in motion. $36. Register: https://tinyurl.com/2vantcnc

March 17

Baltimore Unity Suppers: March 2026

Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh is hosting an event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in which community members will get to dine together and learn about different perspectives. The organization says that enjoying a meal and conversation together is a way to discover core truths about each other. Free to $36. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/suppers-march-2026/

March 19

When Your Loved One Has Parkinson’s Disease

On the third Thursday of each month, Jewish Community Services offers a group for care partners to people with Parkinon’s Disease. If you fit that description, join the group from 10 to 11 a.m. for a safe space where you can learn and share. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/care-partner-parkinsons/

March 19

Marking Passages: Mezuzah-Inspired Stories

The Jewish Museum of Maryland is having a night of mezuzah-inspired stories, held in partnership with live storytelling series and podcast The Stoop. The program will have wonderful stories shared by live participants, and open mic storytelling session and more. Kosher refreshments, beer and wine will be served! $36. Register: jewishmuseummd.org/event/marking-passages/