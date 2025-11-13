8 Great Events in Jewish Baltimore Coming Up Soon

November 22

Upon Thy Gates

The Jewish Museum of Maryland is hosting a collection of 73 mezuzahs from Jewish communities around the world at their facility on Baltimore’s Lloyd Street from mid-November through mid-April. Check out the exhibit before it gets too crowded!

Price: Free to $10

Register: 68398.blackbaudhosting.com/68398/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=d129a23e-cc43-4090-995c-50734520e971

November 25

Shinshinim Story Hour

Shinshinim are Israeli high school graduates who serve in American communities as Israeli cultural ambassadors. On Nov. 25, a group of Baltimore-based shinshinim will read fun, engaging stories in Hebrew to kids and families at the Jewish Library of Baltimore from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Price: Free

Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/kw6ApQ4OIuX2GPy-UpnUZg

November 27

Grieving Together After the Loss of A Spouse or Partner

Grieving Together will help those who have lost a spouse or partner sort through their feelings and gain strength through the presence of community. The event runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Sol Levinson & Bros Funeral Home in Baltimore.

Price: Free

Register: https://associated.org/event/grieving-together-after-the-loss-of-a-spouse-or-partner/2025-11-27/

December 2

Giving Tuesday Leadership Phoning

From 4 to 7 p.m., you can take part in an event that supports The Associated’s 2026 annual campaign. Dinner will be provided for those who take part! Make calls and make friends.

Price: Free

Register: payments.associated.org/giving-tuesday-leadership-phoning?_gl=1*tulqzx*_gcl_au*MTM4Mjk2NjA5MC4xNzU5OTMxMTIw*_ga*MjU4MTk0ODEwLjE3NTk5MzExMjA.*_ga_KDW81YFPJN*czE3NjI4ODA0MjEkbzI0JGcxJHQxNzYyODgxNDY3JGo2MCRsMCRoMA.

December 2

December Mitzvah Mutts

The Jewish Library of Baltimore is hosting a wonderful event where attendees read to friendly pups and hang out with each other. The event is for ages 5 and up; those who come are asked to leave their own pets at home. The fun takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Register: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/Vyohn8KFuqa70rJT1EWo9Q

December 3

Introduction to Elder Abuse

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., this event will help people understand the dynamics of elder abuse. Those in attendance will learn how to define and recognize it, and factors that put certain people at risk. This is part of a year-long series on dementia held with CHANA and AgeWell Baltimore.

Price: $40 to $50

Register: jcsbalt.org/event/introduction-to-elder-abuse/

December 3

Let Your Light Shine with Stoop Storytelling

Jewish Professional Women is hosting an event at The Associated featuring Laura Wexler of Baltimore’s Stoop Storytelling Series for a workshop dedicated to teaching the skills of oral storytelling. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Price: $36

Register: payments.associated.org/jpw-stoop-storytelling-december?_gl=1*1w9jd7i*_gcl_au*MTM4Mjk2NjA5MC4xNzU5OTMxMTIw*_ga*MjU4MTk0ODEwLjE3NTk5MzExMjA.*_ga_KDW81YFPJN*czE3NjI4ODM1NTIkbzI1JGcwJHQxNzYyODg0OTQxJGo2MCRsMCRoMA.

December 4

Myerberg Fall Art Show 2025

This exhibit will feature more than 100 works by more than 60 different artists. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will have light kosher refreshments. Registration is required beforehand!

Price: Free

Register: myerberg.org/art-show-2-2/