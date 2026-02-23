8 Great Jewish Events Coming Up Soon in Baltimore

Feb. 28

Night of Grateful Dead

Come to Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh for a night of dead-head centric community. Rabbi Steve Schwartz and Cris Jacobs will lead a conversation and song session. They’ll discuss spiritual identity, lyrics as sacred text and more. Come as you are, and wear your best tie dye! $36 to $54. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/grateful-dead/

March 3

Early Days of Israel: The Young Country Through the Arts

The Network, The Myerberg Center and The Associated’s Senior Community Schlicha are hosting an event from 10 to 11 a.m. that will highlight the early days of Israel through the arts. It is free and open to the public, and kosher snacks and coffee will be served. To register, call the Myerberg Center at 410-358-6856.

March 3

Purim Party for Teens and Adults with Developmental Disabilities

Join JCS Disability Services from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Associated’s Pearlstone Boardroom for a Purim party specifically for teens and adults who have developmental disabilities. Space is limited, so make sure to register beforehand. A light dinner and hamantaschen will be served. Free. Register: jcsbalt.org/purim-party/

March 5

J LIVE Presents: The Players

From 7:30 to 10 p.m., The Gordon Center for Performing Arts is holding an event that will honor two community leaders and include tunes from The Players and Friends, a rock group from Chicago. $125. Register: gordoncenter.com/event/j-live/

March 8

“The Cure For Hate”

Come to Chizuk Amuno Congregation for a free event from 3 to 5 p.m. that will feature a screening of the film “The Cure For Hate” and a conversation with ex-Neo Nazi Tony McAleer and the director, Peter Hutchison. The film discusses McAleer’s journey to growing as a person and shedding his demons of hate. Free. Register: baltjc.org/event/the-cure-for-hate/

March 9

JES and Mariposa Education Present: Staying Connected and Calm During Jewish Holidays

Jewish holidays are wonderful, but they can be stressful too! Check in with this event for a great discussion on how to best maintain your sanity during the holidays. From 7:30 to 9:30, join other Jews to learn and kvetch. Free. Register: jesbaltimore.org/events/mariposa-parent/

March 11

Yoga in the Sanctuary

Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh is hosting an event from 10 to 11 a.m. for yoga lovers that will bring together a dynamic mix of flows. Led by Gabrielle, the yoga will feature “gentle, intuitive and rooted in the medicinal side of yoga,” according to Third Space. $10 to $18. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/yoga-march/

March 12

Chizuk & Schools Presents: A Night of Laughs with Richard Kind

Richard Kind is a legendary Jewish comedian and actor who comes down to Baltimore to share notes on his life and career. Come learn and laugh from 6 to 9 p.m. with Kind and the rest of the audience at an event that serves as a fundraiser for the Chizuk Amuno community and all that it entails. $100. Register: chizukamuno.org/form/CACS-Presents2026-tickets.