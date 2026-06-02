8 Great Jewish Events in Baltimore

June 7

Jewish Museum of Maryland Core Series Launch Featuring Dr. Eric L. Goldstein

The Jewish Museum of Maryland is launching its new Core Connections program series that will explore themes connected to the new core exhibition, “Jews of Maryland at the Crossroads of Identity.” Held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the event will include Goldstein discussing his award-winning book, “A History of Baltimore Jews,” which was co-authored with Deborah Weiner. Free to $24. Register: jewishmuseummd.org/event/lecture-with-eric-goldstein/

June 7

Taste of Third Space: An Afternoon of Music, Stories and Shared Jewish Identity

From noon to 5 p.m., Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh is hosting a wonderful afternoon that will consist of music, stories and lots of pride in your Jewish identity. For the third year, Third Space is welcoming a handful of talented Jewish musicians to come play their festival. There will also be a Judaica swap, food and more! Free. Register: thirdspacest.org/event/taste2026/

June 9

Na’aleh Celebration of Professionals

Come to The Associated’s Terrill Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, networking and an awards ceremony honoring various professionals in the Baltimore Jewish Community. Free. Register: naalehbaltimore.org/programs-events/events/naaleh-celebration-of-professionals/

June 9

BTRP Nosh ‘n Schmooze

Professor Fern Babkes, Educator and Training Facilitator for Jewish Advocacy, is hosting a talk called “Unmasking Antizionism: What Jewish Families and Communities Need to Know” starting at 10 a.m. The talk is part of the Nosh ‘n Schmooze series, which features meaningful conversation as well as a light brunch. Contact Beth Tfiloh. Register: jotform.com/232615597561160

June 9

YAD Pickleball Party

Come to Club Volo at the Baltimore Peninsula from 6 to 9 p.m. for some pickleball action! Join other young Jews to play the game that has been taking over the US for the last few years. If you don’t have a paddle, no worries — there will be some available!. $20. Register: tinyurl.com/ynnapsh6

June 13

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation – YoPro Garden Party

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation is hosting a young professionals garden party from 5 to 8 p.m. Come to Bernstein Garden for wine tasting, light refreshments, flower arranging, lawn games and a camp-style Havdalah. The event is for adults aged 21-36, as well as their parents, mentors, or a loved one. $36. Register: baltimorehebrew.org/event/YoProinthegarden#

June 18

BAYITT Happy Hour

Come check out a laid-back happy hour at the Hampden Yards Beer Garden, with a full menu of drinks and food from Raffy’s, which will include vegetarian options. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30. The event is intended for young Baltimore Jews in their 20s and 30s! Contact Beth Am. Register: bethamsynagogue.shulcloud.com/event/bayitthappyhour

June 19

Bridge for Beginner and Intermediate Players

Come to Chizuk Amuno at 9 a.m. to play some bridge, whether you’re new to the game or have some experience. Bridge is not easy, so it’s best to do some research beforehand if you want to join! The group is led by Ross Jandorf. Contact the synagogue for pricing. Register: chizukamuno.org/calendar