A Jewish Boy Calls His Mother — and Creates a Podcast

Saadiah Angster, a fourth-generation Baltimorean, began taping the podcast, “Jewish Boy Calls His Mother,” after losing his father, Zalman Angster, in 2020.

For most people, the loss of a parent is a life-altering event. For Angster, who was 32 when his 68-year-old father died, the loss led him to want to spend more time with his mother, Zalka Angster, who lives in Florida.

Saadiah Angster said that the podcast has not only presented him with an opportunity to learn more about his mother, whom he calls Ema, and about her “incredible adventures and stories.” It has also led him to develop a closer relationship with her, as he also cherishes the memory of his relationship with his father,

“My father, may he rest in peace, was a good man who cared for his family and was a dedicated husband,” Angster said. “He was always on time for minyan and other parts of life. He showed me what dedication is and how to be humble. He would always take off from work to take us on trips during Chol Hamoed. He loved us all and wished for all our successes.

“When my father passed away back in 2020, I wished I had spent more time with him and discovered more of his personality outside of being a father,” Angster added. “I was speaking with a podcaster who suggested starting a podcast because they thought I had the voice for it. So, I brought the idea together quickly and introduced it to my mother.”

The topics of discussion for the podcast episodes vary, Angster shared.

“We started off with topics about her life and trying to capture as much information from her past as possible,” he said. “Over time we started to veer off and created more natural topics of conversation, discussing many topics like politics and child-rearing. We try to do topics more off the cuff. We have done some preparation beforehand, but it is very brief, and I try to stoke the coals of creativity as the podcast is happening. This is done to get more organic reactions and conversation.”

Podcast episodes range from lighthearted conversations to more serious ones covering current events. There is also a thoughtful episode about the supernatural titled, “Haunted Awkwardness,” and subtitled, “We talk about the supernatural and times we put our foot in our mouth.” The tone between Angster and his mother is light and tender. The episodes open with “Welcome to Jewish Boy Calls His Mother,” with Angster greeting his mother, and her replying, “Hello, Sweetheart.”

Angster said that, although his mother was nervous to participate in the podcast at first, she has since become more comfortable. And what started as short episodes has evolved into longer conversations.

“She was a little nervous at first,” Angster said. “But we started small, with only five- to 10-minute episodes, which made it easier for her to start having fun with it. We have 40-minute episodes now.”

The Angsters have now taped nearly 200 episodes, which they record over Zoom once a week. Angster uses what he called a “decent” $35 dollar headset and microphone set, and his mother joins over Zoom with her iPhone.

Angster’s mother studied education and music theory in college, and she taught for many years in Baltimore City Public Schools, as well as Jewish day schools. She joins the weekly podcast from her home in Florida.

As for Angster, he grew up in northwest Baltimore and attended the Talmudical Academy. He subsequently obtained his associate’s degree in rabbinical law from Chassidic Rabbinical College in Jerusalem in 2008 and completed a bachelor’s degree in Talmudic law at Tanenbaum Educational Center in Monsey, New York, in 2010. He graduated from Morgan State University with a master’s in architecture and planning in 2014. He belongs to Congregation Ohel Levi Yitzchok Lubavitch.

Angster is also an ordained rabbi. “I was ordained in kashrut and Shabbos,” he said. “Learning Jewish laws is essential to rediscovering the beauty of Judaism. Growing up, I had many questions and wanted to know more about the laws and conduct of Judaism. My years of study introduced me to a strong love and care for Judaism and its importance to me and the Jewish people.”

Asked what attracted him to architecture, Angster said, “I enjoyed the challenge of creating buildings and the artistic side of architecture. My original plan was for mechanical engineering. My sister suggested I talk to a friend of hers who is practicing architecture. We spoke for a while, and I fell in love with it.”

Becoming closer to his mother has been important, Angster added.

“It is especially important to honor your mother and father,” he said. “I have an opportunity to do that with the podcast. She gets very excited every week when she gives suggestions for podcast episodes. I enjoy my time with Mom and discover new parts of her personality and life.”

Angster has learned more about his mom through each weekly episode.

“I started learning more about her life outside of being a mom — her challenges growing up, her angsty teenage and college years, her discovery of Chabad and her rediscovery of her love of Judaism,” he said.

As for Zalka Angster, she admitted to thoroughly enjoying doing the podcast, giving credit to her son. “My son was incredibly creative in coming up with the idea, and it’s been a wonderful experience for us both.”

Zalka Angster said there have been highlights to taping the episodes over the last four years. She has been able to look back at life in Jewish Baltimore.

“Reminiscing about growing up in 1950s Jewish Baltimore offers today’s younger generation a unique insight into the differences between the attitudes of that time and the present, particularly regarding parenting and the relationship between the frum and non-frum communities,” she said.

Most episodes, she added, make her pause and reflect, but what she loves most is giving back.

“I love being able to help others who might be struggling with the same or similar challenges that I have already experienced,” she said. “It is rewarding to offer support and share insights. I hope our listeners find the podcast entertaining and informative, especially as a positive insight into our lives as frum Yidden. It is essential for the public to see that you do not have to be perfect to be a frum Yid. You can be fallible and human, with thoughts and feelings, laughter and tears, and still be a devoted frum Yid.”