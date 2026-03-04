A Shanda at the Kotel

For nearly a decade, the State of Israel has been playing a humiliating game of bait-and-switch at the Western Wall.

In 2016, the government approved what was hailed as a historic compromise: a properly developed, dignified egalitarian prayer space at Robinson’s Arch — Ezrat Yisrael — physically connected to the Kotel and symbolically affirming that Reform, Masorti and mixed-gender prayer have a recognized place at Judaism’s holiest accessible site. It was negotiated over years. Approved by cabinet vote. Celebrated as a bridge between Israel and Diaspora Jewry.

And then it was frozen.

Under pressure from ultra-Orthodox coalition partners, implementation was shelved in 2017. Since then, there have been planning disputes, permit delays, antiquities reviews and phantom claims of required cabinet reapproval. A stone fell from the Wall into the egalitarian plaza that summer, blocking direct access — and even after it was removed, meaningful access was never restored. A wooden platform stands where a permanent plaza was promised.

Last month, the High Court of Justice finally intervened. In a unanimous decision by seven justices, the court ordered the government and the Jerusalem municipality to move forward. No more hiding behind invented procedural hurdles. The Israel Antiquities Authority has 14 days to decide. Permit applications must follow. Planning authorities have 45 days. A 90-day update is required.

The court did not invent new rights. It did not change prayer rules. It simply said: You approved this. Now implement it. That such an order was necessary is the scandal.

But now the stakes have risen further. In response to the ruling, Member of Knesset Avi Maoz introduced legislation consolidating the Chief Rabbinate’s control over the Western Wall and criminalizing what it deems “desecration” — including egalitarian prayer and women reading Torah — punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Seven years.

Last week, the bill advanced in the Knesset with the support of 56 lawmakers — nearly half the parliament. The signal was unmistakable: Significant segments of Israel’s governing bloc are prepared not merely to delay pluralistic prayer — but to outlaw it.

If similar legislation were introduced anywhere else limiting Jewish prayer at a holy site, Israeli lawmakers would call it antisemitic.

Even if the bill never becomes law, its advancement is telling: delay may give way to prohibition. And pushing it forward strengthens the argument that the issue is now “legislative,” not judicial — potentially undercutting the High Court’s intervention altogether.

The damage has already been profound. Each Rosh Chodesh brings the same dispiriting spectacle — women shouted down, whistles piercing the air, Torah scrolls treated as contraband. Diaspora Jews — especially in North America, where non-Orthodox Judaism is the majority — were promised recognition at the Kotel. Instead, they were handed a patch of political quicksand and told to be grateful.

Israel rightly calls itself the homeland of the entire Jewish people. But homelands do not humiliate their largest Diaspora communities. They do not approve agreements and then bury them in permits. They do not respond to court-ordered implementation with threats of criminal prosecution.

For nearly a decade, the message has been unmistakable: Wait. Not now. Maybe never.

Enough. The Kotel deserves better. So do the Jewish people. ■