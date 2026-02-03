A Spring Preview of the Arts in Jewish Baltimore

Here’s a look at what’s to come in spring arts in Baltimore, once the weather warms up a bit.

March 1

After opening in late February, the tour stop of the “Back to the Future” musical wraps up at the Hippodrome Theatre on March 1. The show features original music by movie composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

March 5

Jlive presents The Players and Friends, the supergroup featuring members of Chicago, The Doobie Brothers and Peter Frampton, at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts. The event will honor community leaders Annette and Michael Saxon, who will receive the JCC Bezalel Leadership Award.

March 14

The 26th annual International Guitar Night once again comes to Baltimore, and specifically, the Gordon Center. This year’s lineup features Brazilian flamenco performer Lucas Imbiriba, Russian fingerstyle player Alexander Misko, classical guitarist Thu Le from Vietnam and ukulele maestro Taimane from Hawaii.

March 19

The Jewish Museum of Maryland will host “Marking Passages,” which it calls “a night of mezuzah-inspired stories,” in partnership with The Stoop podcast. Hosted by Stoop Executive Producer and Live Show Producer Jessica Myles Henken and Stoop Live Show Producer Aaron Henken, the event will feature shared stories and an “open mic storytelling opportunity.”

March 27

The legendary jazz trumpeter Herb Alpert brings his Tijuana Brass to Baltimore for a show at the Lyric Baltimore. The 90-minute show will be followed by a Q&A.

April 9, 10, 11 and 12

MSU Musical Theater will present “Once On This Island,” described as “a vibrant, moving, and mythic musical that blends Caribbean folklore, joyous music, and emotional storytelling into a powerful show.” The play is by Lynn Ahrens, with music by Stephen Flaherty, and it’s directed and choreographed by Dr. Tyrone Stanley.

April 14, May 28, June 28 and July 28

The 38th annual Baltimore Jewish Film Festival will take place across four days, all at the Gordon Center. This year’s festival will feature, on those dates, “The Ring” (2024), “Soda” (2024), “31 Candles” (2025) and “The Blond Boy From the Casbah” (2023). All four films are curated by the William and Irene Weinberg Family Baltimore Jewish Film Festival Committee.

April 16-May 10

Baltimore Center Stage presents a stage production based on a novel by Louis Sachar and the subsequent film. It tells the story of what happened after a boy was hit by a pair of falling sneakers.

April 17-18

This year’s Baltimore Old Time Music Festival comes to the Baltimore Museum of Industry over the course of two days in April. This year’s lineup includes Rhiannon Giddens, Jerron Paxton, The Wild Shoats, Dirk & Amelia Powell, Joseph Decosimo & Stephanie Coleman, Golden Shoals, Ken & Brad Kolodner and more.

April 28-May 3

The Tony-winning musical “Kimberly Akimbo” brings its national tour to the Hippodrome Theatre, running from April 28 to May 3. The musical tells the story of a young woman who suffers from a condition that causes her to age rapidly. The show features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire.

May 28 and 29

The famed comedian John Mulaney comes to the Lyric Baltimore for two nights with his “Mister Whatever” show.

Stephen Silver is a freelance writer.