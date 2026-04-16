Opinion: A Week That Reminds Us Who We Are

By Caren Leven

Last year, I stood in a room in Baltimore filled with people gathered for Yom Hazikaron. It was quiet, reflective and deeply moving. Two days later, many of those same people came back together, this time with music, Israeli dancing, laughter, food and families celebrating side by side.

That contrast stayed with me.

It captures something essential about who we are as a people.

The days between Yom Hazikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut are not simply dates on a calendar. They are a powerful expression of memory, loss, resilience and pride.

On Yom Hazikaron, we honor Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror. We remember lives cut short, families forever changed and the painful cost of defending the Jewish homeland. I was born in Israel, so these moments have never felt abstract to me. They are deeply personal. They represent the stories, sacrifices and collective memories that shape an entire nation.

In Israel, when the memorial siren sounds, everything stops. Cars pull over. People step out and stand in silence. For two minutes, an entire country pauses together in grief and remembrance.

Even here in Baltimore, far from where those sirens are heard, we carry that memory with us.

Then comes Yom Ha’atzmaut.

The shift is immediate. Silence gives way to music. Mourning gives way to celebration. We move from remembering loss to honoring the miracle of Jewish sovereignty and the enduring strength of the State of Israel.

That transition is not accidental. It reflects the story of Israel itself, and in many ways, the story of the Jewish people. We know how to carry sorrow. We also know how to choose joy, build and move forward with pride.

At a time when antisemitism is rising and support for Israel often feels tested, showing up as a community matters more than ever. Not only online, and not only in private conversation, but in person, together. Community participation is not a small thing. It is how we strengthen one another, affirm our values, and demonstrate that our connection to Israel remains real, visible, and unshakable.

That is why these gatherings matter.

At the Baltimore Zionist District, we are proud to bring our community together for both of these meaningful occasions. On Monday, April 20, we will host a Yom Hazikaron ceremony to remember and honor those who gave their lives in defense of Israel and those murdered in acts of terror. Two days later, on Wednesday, April 22, we will gather again for a Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration with Israeli music, dancing, food, family activities and community spirit.

These are two very different experiences, but they belong together.

We remember.

And we celebrate.

I hope the Baltimore Jewish community will join us for both.

For more information and to register, please visit bzdisrael.org.

Caren Leven is the executive director of the Baltimore Zionist District.