A winter wonderland of bridal fashions

By Susan Ruddie Spring

From elopements and micro-weddings to grand fetes, today’s celebrations have one thing in common: Bridal wear is more fashionable than ever with looks that could have walked right off the runway.

Winter 2022 brides will be wearing anything from a little white dress to a classic ballgown depicting these red carpet looks. Here are five current trends that are perfect for this time of year.

Poetic sleeves

From hippie bell sleeves on boho gowns to the vintage Hollywood glamour of a Bishop sleeve or the stark drama of a gauntlet, sleeves are ideal for brides wanting more modest coverage, for warmth or to show respect during religious ceremonies.

For party gals wanting to raise their hands in the air like they just don’t care, detachable or unattached sleeves are a great choice. Toppers can also add this style to your wedding look.

Victorian details

Gowns with gorgeous Victorian-inspired designs have returned. This look is perfect for winter brides and ideal for tzniut brides in any season. Fully covered bodices with standing band collars and lacy long sleeves are welcome styles after seasons of plunge necklines and open backs.

Romantic touches like pointed Basque waists, skirts with scallop edged trains, classic crowns and feathered hair accessories are newly fashionable and forever timeless. Add a long-sleeved lace jacket to achieve this look.

Colorful embroidery

Nothing makes a wedding more festive than color, but gowns for the most part have been limited to soft tones of blush, champagne and nude. The only pops of color were in the bridal bouquets or jewelry.

Now, bright colors are bursting onto wedding dresses in multi-hued embroidery and hand-colored appliques. A trend started by high-end designers like Claire Pettibone sent brides looking. Folkloric embroidered gowns started appearing on online sites like Etsy, and the trend has moved into the bridal mainstream.

Blossoms

What sweeter way to get ready for spring than beautiful blossoms? Whether embroidered on silk, 3D on tulle, enameled on flower combs or in delicate rhinestone bursts on headpieces and crowns, flowers are back. Designers like Marchesa first brought us this romantic trend.

Floral accessories are an easy way to add this trend. Botanical embellishments can be scattered on veils and toppers, clipped in your hair or added to a soft tulle over skirt to evoke the feeling of getting married in a meadow.

Hollywood glamour

Classic silhouettes in luxurious satins and crepes are always in fashion. From drapey backs with bows to Dietrich-worthy statement shoulders, you can’t go wrong with glamour.

Feathers continue to thrill on the red carpet and are an easy way to add star power to your wedding look. Ostrich capes and jackets are warmer than fur for outdoor ceremonies and are a fun way to change up your reception look.

Susan Ruddie Spring is a designer, stylist and the owner at The Wedding Dresser, located in Baltimore and Brooklyn, which specializes in styling bridal, evening wear, vintage and couture.