On November 7, Aaron Goldman of Owings Mills at 89. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Goldman (née Lessans); children William (Ursula) Goldman, Deborah (William) Woods, Suzanne (Karl) Jacobson and Stanford (Maria) Goldman; and son-in-law Daniel Farrow. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Davida Remer; and his parents, Ida and Abraham Goldman.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Chabad of Owings Mills, 11299 Owings Mills Blvd., Suite 202, Owings Mills, MD 21117; or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.