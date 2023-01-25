On January 2, Adele Wasserman of Rockville at 96. She is survived by son Barry (Susan) Wasserman; daughter-in-law Brenda Wasserman; sister Edith (late Sid) Brill; grandchildren Timothy Wasserman (Viviana Westbrook), Ben (Emily Susko) Wasserman, Daniel Wasserman, Amanda Wasserman Thorndike (Daniel), Ryan Wasserman and Wendy Wasserman; great-grandchildren John Francis Wasserman and Gabriel James Wasserman; nieces and nephews Deanna (Erwin) Pearl, Ellen (Dennis) Goldensohn, David (Judy) Hochman, Rachel Hochman, Audrey Miller, Kenneth (Ellen) Wasserman and Ellen (late Larry) Wasserman. She was predeceased by her husband, Max; son Marc Wasserman; siblings Jack (Betty) Yastrob and Sylvia (Al) Hochman; and parents Martin and Bertha Yastrob.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Planned Parenthood, Attn: Online Services, P.O. Box 97166, Washington, D.C. 20090-7166.