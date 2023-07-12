On June 28, Adina Minkove (née Brafman) of Owings Mills at 63. She is survived by husband Steven Minkove; stepdaughter Susan Campbell; stepson Curtis Campbell; granddaughter Aubrey Campbell; nieces Elizabeth (Michael) Yocum, Arielle Brafman and Nevae Caggiano; nephews Paul Yocum and Zach Minkove; and brother-in-law Marc (Marla) Minkove. She was predeceased by children Joseph and Amanda Minkove; and parents Leonard and Shirley Brafman. She enjoyed spending time and traveling with her husband, family and friends, especially to Atlantic City and Las Vegas. She loved to read, to listen to music, going for walks and she adored animals. She loved going to events to support her family members that were participating. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with Aubrey and Paul.

Contributions may be sent to National Kidney Foundation of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 404, Lutherville, MD 21093.