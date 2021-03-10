On Jan. 16, Beverly Janis Adkins (née Small) of Westminster at 77. She is survived by children Rhonda Lynn (Timothy Robert) Johnson, Mitchel Bryan (Colleen Marrow) Adkins, Louis Michael (Tracey Landsman) Adkins; brother Freddy Fribush; grandchildren Kasey Nicole (Justin) King, Zachary Robert Johnson, Joshua Bryant Adkins, Carlie Elizabeth Adkins (fiance, Josh Daniel), Zachary Landsman Adkins, Julia Adkins, Austin James and Hayden James; and great-grandchildren Ayden Michael Daniel and Birch Magnus King. She was predeceased by husband Roy Bryant Adkins; parents Lou and Rena Smuckler and Gertrude Small; and brother Marvin Small.

Contributions may be sent to your favorite charity.