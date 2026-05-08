ADL Report Shows Decrease in Antisemitism in 2025, Maryland Ranked Ninth in Total Incidents

The Anti-Defamation League released its annual report on antisemitic incidents, documenting a rough year for the safety of Jews, with some silver linings.

According to the anti-hate organization, 2025 totaled the third-most antisemitic incidents since the ADL began tracking incidents in 1979.

However, the number of incidents decreased compared to 2024, with 6,552 events of harassment or vandalism being cataloged in 2024, compared to 6,274 in 2025. Still, that total figure averages out to more than 17 incidents per day.

Maryland ranked ninth in the nation in total incidents in 2025 at 181. However, according to the report, that total represents one of the steepest declines in incidents among larger states — a 49% drop from 2024.

Additionally, the report shows Montgomery County accounted for two-thirds of all reported incidents in Maryland.

The ADL also noted that, as in 2024, the location type with the highest number of incidents was non-Jewish K-12 schools, where Maryland ranked first at 34%. According to the ADL, other states tend to report more incidents in public areas.

While harassment and vandalism decreased by 39% and 21%, respectively, assaults increased from 196 in 2024 to a total of 203 in 2025.

Nationally last year, three people were killed in antisemitic attacks in Boulder, Colorado, and Washington, D.C. The ADL reported that 2025 marked the first year since 2019 that Jews in the U.S. were killed in such assaults.

Other notable attacks that didn’t result in deaths were the firebombing of the governor’s mansion in Pennsylvania, targeting the state’s Jewish governor, Josh Shapiro, as well as a stabbing in Brooklyn, New York. In total, there were 32 antisemitic assaults that involved a deadly weapon last year, compared to 23 in 2024.

Total incidents have skyrocketed since the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks by Hamas on Israel, which exacerbated a schism in American society between supporters and opponents of Israel. The conflict also coincided with a rise in antisemitic incidents targeting Jews regardless of their views on Israel.

The ADL notes in its new report that of the 32 antisemitic assaults, only seven were explicitly based on a victim’s perceived or real support for Israel.

The report also states where antisemitism was most common in both 2025 and 2024. In order, they were “public area,” “Jewish institution,” “college or university,” “K-12 school,” “business,” “home,” “government building,” and “other.”

All locations, except “other,” saw a decrease, save “government building” which wasn’t tracked prior to 2025.

Antisemitism on college campuses has been a prominent issue since Oct. 7, with encampments forming at a number of schools at the end of the 2024 school year. To date, that trend has largely tapered off. There have also been fewer antisemitic incidents on college campuses. The ADL reported that, in 2025, there was an 83% decrease in incidents from the prior year.

Across the country, Jewish institutions have been funding increased internal security measures as they continue to be exposed to antisemitism. While the number of incidents decreased in 2025 by 34% from the year before, incidents still totaled 1,129. One statistic in the report that is encouraging is the stark decrease in bomb threats made to synagogues. The 2025 number dropped to 59 from 627 in 2024 and 996 in 2023.

The report is based on incident reports of criminal and noncriminal action. Individuals, groups, organizations, the media and law enforcement report to the ADL, which compiles the information. It only covers what is reported to the ADL.

The ADL also investigates the credibility of each report, obtaining “independent verification when possible.”

Each incident is counted once, including spree incidents, regardless of how many times it is reported. For example, multiple antisemitic flyers placed around a neighborhood would count as one incident.

[email protected]