ADL to Launch ‘Mamdani Monitor,’ Jew-Hatred Tipline

Hours after Zohran Mamdani, an anti-Israel, self-identified socialist, was elected mayor of New York City, the Anti-Defamation League said that it is launching a tip line for city residents to report Jew-hatred and a “Mamdani monitor.”

The latter will be a “public-facing tracker monitoring policies, appointments and actions by the Mamdani administration that impact Jewish community safety and security.”

“Drawing from tipline reports as well as enhanced ADL research capabilities, this Mamdani Monitor will provide transparency around City Hall decisions affecting Jewish New Yorkers, including education policy, budget priorities and security measures,” the nonprofit said.

The ADL also said that it will create a “hyper-focused” and “dedicated New York City citywide antisemitism tipline” and will debut “new research capabilities,” including “early-warning research into policies, mayoral appointments and funding decisions coming from City Hall that could impact Jewish community interests.”

“Mayor-Elect Mamdani has promoted antisemitic narratives, associated with individuals who have a history of antisemitism and demonstrated intense animosity toward the Jewish state that is counter to the views of the overwhelming majority of Jewish New Yorkers,” stated Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL.

“We are deeply concerned that those individuals and principles will influence his administration at a time when we are tracking a brazen surge of harassment, vandalism and violence targeting Jewish residents and institutions in recent years,” he said.

“We expect the mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population in the world to stand unequivocally against antisemitism in all its varied forms and support all of its Jewish residents just as he would all other constituents,” he added. “We will hold the Mamdani Administration accountable to this basic standard.”

Greenblatt said that “this is just a start.”

“Make no mistake,” he said. “ADL’s core purpose is to protect the Jewish people, and we will be relentless and unyielding in our work to ensure the safety and security of all Jewish New Yorkers.”