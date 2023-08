On Aug. 15, Alan Malinow of Baltimore at 75. He is survived by sister Robin Caplan (Joe Miller); brother-in-law Frank Caplan; nieces Stephanie (Neil) Heuer and Lauren (James) Mansfield; and great-nieces and nephews Alexis, David and Emerson Heuer, and Dustin, Lane and Ryder Mansfield. He was predeceased by parents Martha and Irving Malinow.

Contributions may be sent to Meals on Wheels America, P.O. Box 791568, Baltimore, MD 21279.