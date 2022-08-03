On July 24, Alberta Cooperman (née Soss) of Baltimore at 94. She is survived

by children Howard J. (Ellen) Cooperman, Jonathan M. Cooperman (Tracy Jensen) and

Barry T. (Diane) Cooperman; grandchildren Shelby (Christopher) Maltese and Brandon Otto (Christa Williams); and great-grandchildren Emily Maltese, Paige Maltese, Harper Otto, Grayson Otto and Jacob Williams. She was predeceased by husband Sam Cooperman and granddaughter Rachel Otto.

Contributions may be sent to Covenant Guild, c/o Maxine Gordon, 1 High Stepper Court, Apt. 604, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.