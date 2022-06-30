On June 10, Alessandra Martini Sage of Pikesville at 76. She is survived by children Christine (David) and Henry (Amy) and grandchildren William, Isabella, Henry, Benjamin and Elizabeth. She was predeceased by sisters Bianca and Diana and parents Blanche and Antonio Martini. Known as Alex to her friends, she had a wonderful life. She was born and raised in Rome. She came to the U.S. as a teenager and ended up living in New York, Colorado, Georgia, Florida and Maryland. She went to many beautiful places around the world and made friends easily wherever she went. We will miss her.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.