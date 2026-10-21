Alex Rosenzwog: Hampden Resident Builds Community Through The Associated’s Young Leadership Council

For Alex Rosenzwog, a Hampden resident and member of The Associated’s Young Leadership Council Class of 2027, a career switch from property management to the insurance industry has been like a breath of fresh air. He works at Pikesville-based Mayer and Steinberg Inc. and said the family-owned, largely Jewish organization is one that truly feels like a family.

“I feel very much at home, and I feel lucky in that sense,” he said. “I actually do feel that family sense at Mayer and Steinberg. A lot of people I’ve spoken to in the insurance industry have kind of told me that they were left to fend for themselves when they started and that was not my experience at all. I had people teaching me the entire way, and even to this day, I still bring a lot of my stuff to my bosses because why not? If someone knows more about a subject than I do, why not have someone else take a look?”

That natural curiosity has served Rosenzwog well as he navigates a new industry. His career change happened for a relatively simple reason: “I was in commercial property management, and people are only calling you because something’s gone wrong,” he said.

Having grown up Jewish in Pikesville, Rosenzwog sees his current role as a full-circle moment. Rosenzwog’s family still lives in the Baltimore suburb, as does his brother’s budding family.

Rosenzwog attended Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, but he said he didn’t consider himself diligently Jewish until later in life.

“I knew all the details, but I didn’t necessarily take part. It was a peripheral part of my life,” he said.

When he got to Drexel University, Rosenzwog joined the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, which is Jewish, and it was then he started to feel more Jewish every day.

“It brought me closer to my Jewish roots than I thought it would,” he said. “Something about being in college and being around those people — it was more of a choice that these people made to be part of the Jewish community, as opposed to just showing it for school, and that brought me closer to my Jewish heritage.”

The most important moment in Rosenzwog’s Jewish journey, however, was Oct. 7, 2023. After the attacks, he felt compelled to become a more dedicated member of his community.

“I saw the response online and response politically, and frankly, it disgusted me,” he said. “In a world where truth no longer matters, how do you go about making a difference? And while I may not have come up with the exact answer, my belief is, if I can physically play a part and just show up … I’d like to think that it gives me more of an ability to make that change than if I just sat behind the computer.”

Since then, he has been involved with The Associated, helping however he can. In addition to his role with the Young Leadership Council, Rosenzwog is a member of an upcoming edition of the Rekindle Fellowship, which looks to unite the Jewish and Black communities in Baltimore.

Rosenzwog said that he wants to be a part of bridging the divide between two communities with deep ties to Charm City and the surrounding area.

“If you walk down Park Heights Avenue, you’ll see the Black and Jewish community living next to one another, but not together,” he said. “It’s almost like they’re in two different worlds, and that saddens me. If there’s any way of going about changing that, I would like to play a role … bringing together the communities that I always felt comfortable speaking with individually, but never fully understood why it wasn’t easier to go about mixing.”

Rosenzwog said he has been able to grow into the community he grew up in, and that he is thankful for the leadership of those who came before him — both at work and in the Jewish community. As long as he is here, he will work to do the same for those who come after him.

“I feel blessed in that sense, because I actually have people around me who are willing to help, and I’ve tried to take that approach with newer [co-workers] and tried to help them understand as much as possible,” he said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com