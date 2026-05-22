Alexander Nazimok, of Reisterstown, passed away on April 7, at the age of 52. He is survived by his devoted wife, Diana Nazimok (nee Smertenko); beloved children, Mitchell Nazimok (Zoe Haynes) and Allison Nazimok; loving sister, Svetlana (Michael) Shapiro; caring sister-in-law, Luba (Igor) Sokolov; cherished nieces and nephews, Regina (Alex) Feinstein, Bradley Shapiro and Polina (Boris) Teplitsky; and adored great nieces and nephews, Samantha Feinstein, Nikki Feinstein, Michael Teplitsky, Jacob Teplitsky, Sasha Sokolov and Andrew Sokolov. He was predeceased by his loving sister, Floria Kravets; and dear parents, Mira and Vladimir Nazimok. Alex will be remembered as a strong and resilient man who faced life’s challenges with determination and courage. Highly intelligent and hardworking, he made a meaningful impact on all who knew him. Above all, Alex was devoted to his family, always striving to provide them with happiness, stability, and opportunity. He was a proud and loving role model to his children, and his presence will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.