On May 11, Alfred Singer of Baltimore at 75. He is survived by wife of 40 years Lisa Singer (née Dubansky); son Zach Singer; brother Martin Singer (Ann Gordon); brother-in-law Steve Dubansky; brother-in-law Robert Dubansky (Cindy); nine nieces and nephews; seven cousins; and his Labrador retriever Phoebe. He was predeceased by parents Louis and Florence Singer (née Levin) and sister-in-law Linda Dubansky (née Ziegler). He attended Baltimore City College, Trinity College and Boston College Law School. He was managing attorney at Georgia Legal Services’ office in Savannah, an attorney for Ralph Nader’s Public Citizen Litigation Group and a private practice attorney in Washington, D.C. He then spent 40 years running the family business. He volunteered for many years on the Friends School of Baltimore board of trustees as well as on the board of trustees of Sheppard Pratt. He loved tennis, reading, watercolor painting and traveling with his wife and son. He also enjoyed participating in Rock Steady Boxing, a fitness program designed to improve the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s disease.

Contributions may be sent to The Parkinson’s Foundation or the Baltimore Humane Society.