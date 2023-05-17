On May 6, Alice Abrams Schreiber of Baltimore at 92. She was the mother of Jeri Wilkins (fiance, Michael Smith), Karen (Howard) Fireman and Leslie (Andrew) Kern; grandmother of Jeff Gouline, Jordan (Jackie) Gouline, Seth Fireman, David Fireman, Alex Kern (fiancée Kat Durham), Trevor Kern and Elliott Kern; and great-grandmother of Alexa and Madison Gouline. She was predeceased by husband Eugene Schreiber and parents Murray and May Abrams. She was smart, feisty, principled, an energetic student of life and, above all, devoted to her family. She graduated Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Goucher College. She earned master’s degrees from Columbia University and the University of Maryland. In her professional life, she worked for The Federal Reserve of New York for The Federal Open Market Committee and later became an accomplished family therapist.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore or to the ACLU.