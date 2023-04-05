On March 28, Alison Dray-Novey at 78. She is survived by husband Michael Novey; brother Philip Dray (Stephanie Steiker); children Joelle Novey (Ethan Merlin), Beth Novey (Dan Suzman) and Sam Novey (Rebecca Hersher); and grandchildren Ellis Joseph Merlin, Arden Dray Suzman, Max Sebastian Merlin, Cora Bea Novey and Gary Wayne Hersher-Novey. She is predeceased by mother Sara Dray; father Melvin Dray and brother Gary Dray.

Contributions can be sent to American Jewish World Service at ajws.org; The Baltimore-Xiamen Sister City Committee, which promotes cultural exchange between the Chinese city of Xiamen and the City of Baltimore (she helped prepare Baltimore students for trips to China), at bxscc.org; or to another organization of your choice.