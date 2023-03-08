On February 23, Allan Seidman of Owings Mills at 66. He is survived by wife Diana Seidman; brother Danny Seidman (Tara Thompson); and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by parents Dorothy and Simon Seidman. He was a generous, funny and loving person. As a husband, brother, friend, boss and mentor he always took care of everyone. As a dentist, he had an incredible talent and taught his colleagues so much, and they are still practicing some of his techniques today. He was loved by his patients who — to this day — still ask his colleagues how he is doing and tell stories about him with a smile on their faces.

