Allen Leon Dolgoff (Al), 85, of Chester and Annapolis peacefully passed away on July 1 after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Known as a very charismatic personality, his word and handshake were as binding as any legal document. Al welcomed every adventure and challenge, and consequently lived a full and colorful life. Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, as a youth Al played neighborhood sandlot baseball with Sandy Koufax. At about age 20, he raced for a Ford Motor Team and at 60 he raced at the Richmond International Raceway. He enjoyed speed! In 1961, Al joined the Navy and though he was only an enlisted man, he flew as co-pilot off the carrier Essex, hunting submarines during the Cuban Quarantine and the beginnings of Vietnam. He was proudly awarded golden wings, usually reserved for officers. In 1965, Al wed his childhood friend Edith Sklar (Edie) and began a 61 year marriage of love and devotion. Al is survived by his wife, Edith (Edie) Dolgoff, his beloved daughters Erica Dolgoff and Lisa Peri (and her husband Jeff Peri), his two granddaughters Kayla (Mattie) Peri, and Alexandra Peri, his sister Judy Jacobowitz (and husband Edward Jacobowitz) and brother-in-law Harold Sklar (and wife Doris Ross), and his many nieces, nephews, and family friends.