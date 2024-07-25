On July 13, Alvin Bernard London of Pikesville at 97. Husband of the late Helen London (née Levy); father of Lisa Ann London, Lawrence (Lisa Peller) London and Karen London Elliott; brother of the late David London, George London, Sidney London and Freida Amdur; grandfather of Elizabeth (Ryan) Maas, late Matthew Fox, Alexander Elliott, Hannah Elliott, Benjamin London and Emily London; great-grandfather of Easton Maas; and son of the late Isaac and Flora London.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.