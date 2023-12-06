On Nov. 25, Alvin M. Powers of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by children Jeffrey (Diane) Powers, Mark (Bonnie) Powers, Scott (Suzanne) Tilson, Todd (Nancy) Tilson and Tammy Tilson (Adam) Fried; and grandchildren Holden (Kelly) Powers, Brent Powers, Harrison Powers, Aidan Powers, Kyle Tilson, Brooke Tilson, Grant Tilson, Carly Tilson, Taylor Tilson, Alexandra Bierer and Logan Bierer. He was predeceased by wives Helena Powers (née Zbar) and Ilene Tilson Powers (née Goldsmith); sister Shirley Pelmoter; and mother Anne Picower.

Contributions may be sent to University of Maryland School of Public Health, 4200 Valley Drive, Dean’s Suite 2242, College Park, MD 20742; or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.