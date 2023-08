On July 22, Alvin Riech of Columbia at 77. He is survived by daughter Rebecca (Shmuel) Kochman; son Morris Riech; and grandchildren Eliyahu Kochman (Chaya Haor), and Sholom, Golda, Devorah Leah and Chaya Mushka Kochman. He was predeceased by wife Vilma Riech (née Molina).

