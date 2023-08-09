On July 29, Amy Sponseller (née Juskowitz) of Baltimore at 70. She is survived by husband Paul; children Matthew and Nina; mother Ruth Juskowitz; sister Dr. Alice Weisko; nephew Paul Weisko; and many close friends who were attracted to her warm personality. She was a natural extrovert, a real “people person” who always cared about the welfare of others and spared no effort to take care of her many friends and family. One of her proudest accomplishments was supporting and sustaining a camp at sunrise for children with cancer for over 35 years. She also led a Gift of Life program, which identified and enrolled potential donors for bone marrow transplants to help others with cancer. She was heavily involved in her temple, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, where she was president-elect. She enjoyed the arts and supported the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Community Concerts at second Presbyterian church. She also found respite at her beloved Cape May Point in New Jersey.

Contributions may be sent to Camp Sunrise, 16203 Corbett Village Lane, Monkton, MD 21111, or Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.