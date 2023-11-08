On Oct. 25, Anatoly Polyakov of Owings Mills at 90. He is survived by sons Yury (Victoria) Polikov and Evgeny Polyakov (Lena Dmitrieva); brother Alexander (Yelena) Polyakov; grandchildren Vadim (Hannah) Polikov, Rita (Hunter) Piel, Joshua (Danielle) Polikov, Nicky Polyakov (Fiancee Holden Greenberg) and Sam Polyakov; and great-grandchildren Cameron Piel, Owen Piel, Darren Piel, Jordan Piel, Jake Polikov, Ryan Polikov, Cora Polikov and Josie Polikov. He was predeceased by wife Lidya Polyakov.

Contributions may be sent to HIAS, 1300 Spring St., Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or to the charity of your choice.