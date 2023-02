On January 30, Aneta Adelberg of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by daughter Olga Braun; son-in-law Alex Braun; siblings Irenna Raskin, Boris Adelberg and Viktor Adelberg; grandchildren Dmitry Braun and Michelle Braun Zhuravel; and great-grandchildren Luna and Emma. She was predeceased by her parents, Gutman and Chaya Adelberg.

