On June 2, Anita Langbaum of Owings Mills at 97. She is survived by sons Jerry (Debby) Langbaum and Gary (Risa) Langbaum; grandchildren Jeffrey (Jennifer) Langbaum, Kevin (Dr. Jessica) Langbaum and Lauren (Mark) Tobias and great-grandchildren Justin Langbaum, Kara Langbaum, Nicole Langbaum, Seth Langbaum and Jacob Tobias. She was predeceased by husband Stanley Langbaum; siblings Jack (Miriam) Grabel and Teri (Lester) Solomon and parents Ethel and Nathan Grabel.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.