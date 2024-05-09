On April 26, Anita Rosenbloom (née Berman) of Pikesville at 93. She is survived by son Barry Greenberg (Brenda Wilson); grandchildren Leah Greenberg (Sam Massa) and Evan Greenberg (Gray Lamb), Jason (Madeline) Comoglio, Alison (Vince) Filicko and Jordan (Megan) Brauner; niece Leabe Commiso; nephew Steven (Ivy) Greenberg; nieces Sandy (Matthew) Murzin and Cheryl Kammerman; five great-grandchildren; four great-nieces; brother-in-law Morton (Joanne) Greenberg. Also survived by Bonnie (Stuart) Layton and Eileen (Richard) Brauner. She was predeceased by husbands Jerome Rosenbloom and Leon Greenberg; parents Abraham and Belle Berman; brother David (Lois) Berman; brother-in-law Joe Greenberg; and nephew Geary Greenberg.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Maryland Opera, 1900 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD 21218.