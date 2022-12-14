On November 24, Ann Leikach (née Wygoda) of Baltimore at 99. She is survived by children Garret Swayne and Debbie (Hal) Weaver; sister Rae Nachbar; grandchildren Alexander “Alex” Weaver and Eric Weaver; and sisters-in-law Zita Weber and Ruth Webber. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin Leikach; siblings Leo Weber, Mark Webber and Bronia Melman; brothers-in-law Joe Nachbar and Eliahu Melman; and parents Avraham and Devorah Wygoda.

At the onset of World War II in September 1939, her family was driven by the Nazis from Poland to the Soviet Union. She was forced into child labor in northern Russia until mid-1941, when her family was deported to Uzbekistan for the duration of the war.

She met her husband in a Displaced Persons camp in Poland after the war, and they both immigrated to the United States in 1948. They owned and ran a grocery store for decades in different neighborhoods in Baltimore, the last one being “Lucky Foods” on Washington Boulevard in Pigtown.

Contributions in Ann’s memory can be made to: USC Shoah Foundation, 650 West 35th St., Los Angeles, CA; U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, D.C. 20024; or the Johns Hopkins Department of Neurology, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 731, Baltimore, MD 21205.