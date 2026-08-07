Anna Lee (Yospa) Baumohl passed away peacefully on July 29, surrounded by the love of her family. Just before closing her eyes for the final time, she expressed her love to those around her and bid them a gentle goodbye, a reflection of the kindness and love that defined her life. Anna Lee had a remarkable gift for making everyone she met feel welcomed, valued, and deeply loved. Her warmth, compassion, and genuine interest in others touched countless lives, leaving lasting memories with family, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Bernie Baumohl; her children, Jay (Diana) and Jeffrey (Lisa) Baumohl; and her cherished grandchildren, Sam, Alaina, Julia (Ricky Fowler) and Rylie Baumohl, who will forever miss her loving presence, gentle guidance, and unwavering support. She is also survived by her brother, Irvin Yospa (Sandy), of Baltimore. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Sam and Sylvia Yospa. Anna Lee will be remembered for her generous heart, infectious smile, gentle sense of humor, and willingness to help anyone in need. She lived with grace, kindness, and an extraordinary capacity to love, always putting others before herself.