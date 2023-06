On June 14, Anna Meyerova of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by children Vladimir (Daria) Lande and Alla Lande (Dmity Langer); brother-in-law Mark Dvoskin; and grandchildren Anton Lande (Meg Inomata), Amalya Murrill, Theodore Lande and Yakov Langer (Isabella Marini). She was predeceased by husband Boris Lande; sister Lilia Meyerova; and parents Leon Meyerov and Zinaida Arnopolskaya.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel