On September 22, Anna Miriam Soloweszyk of Baltimore at 69. She is survived by brother David (Tobie) Soloweszyk; and nephews Marc Soloweszyk and Phillip Soloweszyk. She was predeceased by parents Molly and Pinkus Soloweszyk.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297.