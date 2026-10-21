Annapolis Citation Sparks Dispute Over Late Activist’s Legacy

A contentious Annapolis City Council hearing that included accusations of antisemitism Oct. 12 ended with Jewish Mayor Jared Littmann issuing a citation honoring the recently deceased activist Philip Ateto.

On Oct. 13, the city reversed course after Littmann initially declined to issue a citation honoring Ateto, who died of cancer this summer, on the grounds that he had made antisemitic comments in the past.

At the time, Littmann declined to elaborate on those alleged statements. He told Baltimore Jewish Times in an interview that he did not offer specifics when asked to do so because the conversations happened more than a year ago. He said while he couldn’t remember exactly what was said, he does remember how he felt. Regardless, Littmann said he wished he had given more consideration to his duty to unite the community, as well as what the citation would mean to Ateto’s family and friends.

“I’m not labeling him as antisemitic. There can be multiple true things at the same time, and this is not just specific to him, but for all of us — you could have somebody who has good values and good intentions, and even believes in certain causes that you do … and then [they] can also make a comment that strikes a certain individual as being antisemitic,” Littmann said.

Ateto was known for his devotion to the causes he supported. A few years ago, he showed up to a city council meeting in Annapolis dressed in a poop costume to protest a bill that he called a “turd,” according to the Capital Gazette. The newspaper also reported he released a stink bomb in the suit, which caused council members to evacuate the chambers. Ateto received significant community support during his illness. Two GoFundMe pages created to help him with his multiple myeloma treatment raised more than $55,000 combined.

For some members of the Annapolis Jewish community, however, Ateto’s legacy is a bit complicated.

Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, co-founder and secretary of the Jewish Federation of Annapolis and the Chesapeake, said the federation has fielded complaints from four people about alleged antisemitic comments by Ateto.

“He was blaming Jews for what he perceived as a genocide, and saying that Jews should not exist and that it would be OK if they died,” Mizrahi said.

Annapolis resident Liz Glass, who is Jewish and spoke at the meeting in support of the mayor’s initial decision, said a friend had been subjected to the alleged comments but was unwilling to speak publicly about the encounter.

“He said to a friend of mine that Israel and Jews have no right to exist,” she said. “She said ‘what do you mean by that? There’s also Christians and Muslim and Druze [communities in Israel], where are they supposed to go?’ and he said that they could all die with the Jews.”

Those allegations could not be independently verified.

Ateto was known in the community as someone who worked to further a number of social justice causes, including those related to police reform, alleviating racism and environmental justice.

“I have been careful not to say that Mr. Ateto was antisemitic,” Littmann said. “It doesn’t mean that a particular moment [didn’t] cross the line.”

Complicating the disagreement over the citation was the environment at the meeting. When Glass and her husband, Michael Glass, got up to speak in favor of not issuing a citation, they were verbally confronted.

Former Annapolis Alderman DaJuan Gay, who declined to be interviewed for this story, was one of those who did so, and apologized in an Oct. 15 Facebook comment following a discussion with Mizrahi.

“I want to offer my sincere apology to the Jewish Federation of Annapolis and the Chesapeake for my behavior at Monday night’s city council meeting. Regardless of my frustrations in that moment, my actions were wrong, and I take responsibility for them,” Gay wrote in a public Facebook comment on a post by the Federation. “Frustration is never an excuse for conduct that may cause others to feel unwelcome, disrespected, or unwelcome in the community they call home.”

Michael Glass said while he ultimately disagrees with the citation being issued, he understands Littmann was under pressure to do so.

Michael Glass pointed to the Oct. 14 unveiling of a Malcolm X statue at a city library as an example of how a community can acknowledge conflicting aspects of a person’s legacy. Initially, he said he was against the statue’s placement on the grounds that he knew Malcolm X had made antisemitic statements.

“But I really didn’t know a tremendous amount about Malcolm X, so I started reading and learning, and came to the conclusion that there were things about his life that were very positive and that in the latter part of his life he had somewhat of a transformation. What I really liked about how things unfolded … there was a handout that talked about Malcolm X’s antisemitism, and it was acknowledged that there were some troubling things to the Jewish community. So there was acknowledgement, and there was communication, and there was dialogue.”

Mizrahi said, in her mind, what should have been different about the whole situation is that more of the story should have been told and the process should have played out differently.

“The fact is that [Ateto] had done a tremendous amount of good in the community, and has a lot of friends and family that care deeply about him that wanted this citation. The issue for us really isn’t whether Phil got a citation or not, the issue for us is that we wanted people to know that there was more to the record … and that anybody who goes to a public event should be treated with respect and should not anticipate feeling threatened,” she said.

Littmann said that he hopes positives come out of the situation.

“Hopefully we can get some good out of all this challenge that we just saw on Monday. Hopefully, we can get some good out of it by reengaging communities and having productive dialogue and collaboration,” he said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com