Annapolis: More Jewish Than You Might Think, According to New Tour

There is a perception that Annapolis, the state capital, is not all that Jewish, especially compared to the communities in and around the two major cities nearby — Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

But amid the Lilly Pulitzer, pearls and gingham of downtown Annapolis, a new tourist attraction is coming: a Jewish walking tour.

And it’s already proving popular, despite having yet to take place.

Tour guide Joan Pinsky said the first date was posted at 11 p.m. and 11 people had signed up by 7 a.m. It has since sold out, so they added three more dates, all with 15 slots. One of those sold out, one has a single spot remaining and one has a half dozen spots left.

Maybe there is some interest in Jewish Annapolis after all.

While Pinsky doesn’t have a background in history, she has done extensive research to inform the 90-minute tour. She noted she has a photo of West Street, a main artery through the city, that shows the majority of businesses were once Jewish-owned. At different points in time, Jewish-owned businesses lined Main Street and City Dock, as well.

“The Naval Academy has famous [Jewish] graduates. I’ve got four buildings on the Naval Academy that are named after Jews. I’ve got four mayors of Annapolis that were Jews. I mean, it just goes on and on,” Pinsky said.

The tour runs this fall, taking attendees on a 1.5-mile route around the historic downtown sharing stories of Jews connected to places like the Academy, Lipman’s Department Store and the Maryland State House.

For Pinsky, it’s not just the facts and figures that matter — it’s the people and their stories that she values as much as anything else. She even surprised her friend, a 97-year-old Jewish Annapolitan Anna Greenberg, with some of her stories, which was a major signifier to her that she’s doing good work.

“I found stories that she had not known about, so that’s what makes it fun for me. I don’t just do the historical things, I like to tell human interest stories, and so I mix them into the historical part,” Pinsky said. “They’re not necessarily significant pieces of information, but they’re just fun.”

To find the wealth of information that takes up the 90-minute tour, Pinsky had to pursue a variety of sources. For one, that 97-year-old friend has been essential. She uses the internet, as well as the Maryland State Archives — just a stone’s throw from downtown Annapolis.

The $18 tour covers four centuries’ worth of information, and there was plenty Pinsky had to leave on the chopping block, even with the 90-minute length. But all in all, she is confident the tour paints a comprehensive and entertaining picture of Jewish life in Annapolis.

There are plenty of stories on the tour worth telling, but Pinsky opted not to tease those — after all, that would ruin the surprise.

So Pinsky might not be a professional historian, but she has a track record that lends itself to leading a historical walking tour. In fact, this tour was born out of her longtime interest in preserving the past.

“I have an article from 1989 that talked about Jewish Annapolis, and I kept it because that kind of thing just interests me. I still have it. I might have been going through that file at the same time as I was looking for something to do for Rosh Chodesh. It’s just an interest of mine,” she said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com