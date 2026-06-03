Anti-Jewish Hate Crimes Surge in NYC Despite Overall Drop in Crime

Jews were targeted in 41 of the city’s 68 confirmed hate crimes in May, a 71% increase from the same month last year, according to the NYPD.

By Debra Nussbaum Cohen

Antisemitic incidents accounted for more than 60% of New York City’s confirmed hate crimes in May, according to the latest data released by the New York Police Department, even as overall crime in the city continued to decline.

The NYPD reported that major crime fell 10.6% in May compared to the same month last year, with robberies, burglaries and grand larcenies all posting double-digit declines. The department also announced record lows for murders, shootings and shooting victims during the first five months of 2026.

At the same time, confirmed hate crimes surged 74.4% year over year, rising to 68 incidents from 39 in May 2025. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force confirmed 98 hate-crime complaints were reported during the month, of which 68 met the legal standard for classification as hate crimes under New York state law.

Jews were the target of 41 confirmed hate crimes in May, accounting for 60.3% of the city’s total, despite Jewish New Yorkers comprising roughly 10% of the city’s population. The figure represents a 71% increase from the 24 confirmed anti-Jewish hate crimes recorded in May 2025, according to the department.

The next-highest totals were five anti-Muslim incidents and five crimes motivated by sexual orientation. The NYPD also recorded three anti-Asian incidents, one anti-Hispanic incident and one anti-white incident. No confirmed anti-Black hate crimes were reported during the month.

Year to date, confirmed hate crimes have increased 8.6%, with 265 incidents recorded through May compared to 244 during the same period in 2025. Of those, 152 targeted Jews.

Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.