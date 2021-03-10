On Jan. 19, Glenda Lynne Appel of Baltimore at 82. She is survived by husband Joseph Nathan Appel; children Larry Jay Appel and Caren Beth Appel; sister Leah Cohen; grandchildren Heidi Appel (fiancé Chris Sontag) and Ryan and Kayla Appel; great-grandchildren Austin Appel, Sarah Appel and Aaliyah Appel; and nieces and nephews Lynne Cohen Daniels, Rachel Bernstein, Eric Bernstein, Leah Schwartz, Howard Gottlieb and Jodye Smeal Gottlieb. She was predeceased by nephew Lewis Cohen; brother Stanley Bernstein; and parents Hilda Appel and Louis Bernstein.

Contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.