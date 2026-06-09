Arab Israeli Task Force Comes to Baltimore to Teach and to Learn

The Task Force on Arab Citizens of Israel, a project of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, is a resource center that introduces people outside of Israel to the realities of life for Arab citizens of the world’s only Jewish state.

Members of the organization’s Speakers Fellowship represent Arab Israelis of many backgrounds and faiths — including Muslim, Christian, Druze and Bedouin communities.

Recently, on a tour of the United States intended to help young Arab Israelis understand American Judaism and Jewish communities in countries where Jews are not the majority, as well as introduce American Jews to Arab Israelis, the group came to Baltimore.

“In planning for their recent U.S. tour, they requested a stop in Baltimore to learn about our community. It gave them exposure to our community, and it gave us the opportunity to hear directly from diverse Arab Israeli voices,” said Ruth Miller, chief planning officer of community planning and allocations for The Associated.

Miller said the interactions were aimed at a specific goal: “Mutual learning and meaningful dialogue.”

CBS reported that, as of 2023, there were more than 2 million Arab Israelis, with the majority identifying as Muslim. Some have described Arabs in the state as living as second-class citizens, while others dispute this. Miller said that, importantly, the purpose of the Speakers Fellowship is simply to teach and learn.

“The Task Force is not an advocacy organization. Its focus is education — helping American Jewish audiences better understand the realities facing Arab citizens of Israel.”

Howard Libit is the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, an agency of The Associated that met with the fellows during their two-day visit to work with Baltimore Jewish community representatives.

He said that those from the organization who attended came out feeling like they gained something valuable.

“Our BJC team really enjoyed our opportunity to have a conversation with the group. They wanted to learn more about the Jewish community of Baltimore and our collective work, and we wanted to learn more about their lives and experiences in Israel. It was a very meaningful morning of learning for all of us,” he said.

Miller added that the fellows aren’t just providing their experience of everyday life as an Arab Israeli. They are also sharing their own practical solutions to bridging societal gaps and addressing the problems the country has, given what they know.

“The fellows are thoughtful leaders working across sectors to strengthen Israeli society and advance practical solutions,” she said. “The organizations they have founded and the innovations they have developed — such as an app that helps Israelis, regardless of religion, find the closest shelter in an emergency — are making Israel a better place for all its citizens.”

The Speakers Fellowship program has worked with The Associated in various capacities for years, and Miller said that she hopes they are able to come back to the United States soon to have more conversations like the ones earlier this spring.

The Israel Democracy Institute states that the population of Arab Israelis grew more than 20% from 2008 to 2022, and has nearly doubled since 1995. With that in mind, it grows increasingly more important for those voices to find room to work with the country’s Jewish majority and the large Jewish diaspora that cares deeply for Israel.

The existence of the Speakers Fellows speaks directly towards that. Miller said that while she hopes the speakers gained something from the work in Baltimore, she knows for certain Baltimore Jews did.

“It created meaningful exchange — helping the fellows connect with U.S. audiences and giving our community insight into their work and perspectives,” Miller said.

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