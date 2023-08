On Aug. 9, Arkady Vysotsky of Pikesville at 82. He is survived by wife Faina Vysotsky (née Solovey); children Stanislav (Elizabeth) Vysotsky, Radim (Bonnie) Vysotsky and Lena (David) McAdams; brother Jeffrey (Alona) Beylis; grandchildren Delia, Benjamin and Gage Vysotsky and Jacqueline McAdams; and nieces Natalia Beylis, Elizabeth Zilberman and Simone Kalika. He was predeceased by nephew Alexander Beylis; sister-in-law Marina Solovey; and parents Mera and Simon Vysotsky.

